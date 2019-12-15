Shahid Kapoor kickstarts Jersey shoot in Chandigarh, shares picture from sets

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:27 IST

The team of upcoming sports film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the film’s shoot in Chandigarh. Jersey is also a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together. The lead actor of the film, Shahid himself hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

“It’s never too late to chase your dream. #Jersey... The journey begins. @GowtamNaidu@MrunalOfficial2016@ItsAlluAravind@AmanTheGill@SriVenkateshwaraCreations,” the caption read. After Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space once again.

The Kabir Singh actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer and the veteran actor, Kapur would reportedly play his mentor in the movie. Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. The movie slated to release on August 28 2020 will also star Super 30 fame, Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more