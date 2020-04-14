Shakti Kapoor says spending time with family during lockdown has brought them closer: ‘After every meal, I thank the almighty’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:56 IST

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, who has been sharing videos on Instagram to make people understand the importance of the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, has said he misses smiles of the people he used to meet earlier.

Shakti told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It (lockdown) has given me time to listen to her (Wife Shivangi Kolhapure). When she talks, she is like a goddess, very pure. So I am learning a lot from my wife. I have done about 700 films and I didn’t even realize when my children grew up and they have become so big. She has given me time to know my children and them to know me. We have three sections in the house. I am very happy that everyone wants to be on their own- my wife into her prayers, Shraddha into reading and exercising, Siddhant is into social servicing at this point in time. In my section, every morning, I put on the television, wishing to hear that everything is under control now. But nothing like this is happening. I am not getting very good sleep.

Also read: ‘Salman Khan knew Tere Naam would be a success but was wary it had the wrong message for youth’: Satish Kaushik

Revealing that spending time with family has taught him quite a few things, he further told the tabloid, “I am very disturbed about what is happening. Sometimes I feel this is a bad dream. The world has become so scary. Even the strongest human being in this world is scared of death. I have been watching a web-series and it has taught me about relationships, and humanity. In the evenings, I do some exercise. I have actually put on a lot of weight. My wife is a wonderful cook and I genuinely did not ever get time to eat good food during my working days. I have always eaten food in a hurry. Now, I am relishing the food. After every meal, I thank the almighty that I have never thanked before for what you have given us.”

The entire country is in lockdown and everyone, including celebs, are in quarantine. While some celebs are sharing videos and pictures of their daily routine - cooking, cleaning up the house, exercising and doing similar usual chores, others have resorted to social media to spread awareness about the coronaviirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more