Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth on Satte Pe Satta remake: ‘Would love to play the role dad played’

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:11 IST

Ever since filmmaker Farah Khan announced that she will remake the 1982 classic Satte Pe Satta, the news has generated a lot of buzz. The film’s cast is yet to be finalised, but speculation is rife that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone might play the lead roles, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the original.

Meanwhile, actor Shakti Kapoor, who played one of the seven brothers in the original, has said he’d like to see his son Siddhanth Kapoor reprise his role in the remake.

An excited Siddhanth, who made his Bollywood debut with Shootout at Wadala (2013), would be “very interested” in taking up the part, if things work out. “I was out of town and the moment I came back, people started asking me about Satte Pe Satta, which is when I got to know what my father spoke about… If you ask me, I’d love to play the role he played, but things have to work out and I can’t do it because I want to; I should fit the casting, too,” says the 35-year-old actor, who’ll be seen in the upcoming film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Bhaukaal with Mohit Raina, and another film starring Prateik Babbar.

Siddhanth reveals he was “considered to play the part” when actor-filmmaker Soham Shah was planning to make the film sometime back. “It was five to six years ago, and Soham and I had a discussion about it,” he continues, “[Now that] Farah is finally making it, I want to say she’s a good director and she’s going to make a cracking of film.”

The actor has been a part of films such as Haseena Parkar (2017), Paltan (2018) and this year’s Bombairiya. Ask, if given a chance, which of his father’s roles he’d like to recreate on screen if the film is remade, Siddhanth names quite a few. “I’ve seen most [filmmakers] want to remake his comedies, but I’m more inclined to the negative roles he portrayed in films like Qurbani (1980), Janbaaz (1986), Maha-Sangram (1990), Aatish (1994),” he says, adding, “I love his comedies, but have something for dark characters.”

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:29 IST