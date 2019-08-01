Salman Khan was supposed to do a Satte Pe Satta remake, here’s why he did not

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:39 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan has hinted that he may work on Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake soon but fresh reports suggest that it was Salman Khan who was supposed to work in the film’s remake a few years ago. The original blockbuster -- inspired by Seven Brides for Seven Brothers starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

A BollywoodHungama report claimed Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan was the first filmmaker to seek the rights for the movie. Publicist Rajesh Vasani made a Facebook post about a “new avatar” of Satte Pe Satta but Sohail could not get dates from Salman, it added.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini on a poster of Satte Pe Satta

The report also quoted a trade source as saying, “A couple of years ago, Sohail was keen to acquire the rights of Satte Pe Satta to remake it with Salman, playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. It’s a double role and Salman would have been ideal to play the ideal brother. But as Sohail didn’t have Salman’s dates till 2019, and Rajesh Vasani wanted to start it earlier, he had to turn down his offer.”

Also read: Sunil Grover on life before Gutthi: I earned Rs 500 a month, soon I had no income’

There have also been reports that Kriti Sanon has been approached to play Hema Malini’s role.

Watch Amitabh and Hema in Dilbar Mere

“I have about 3-4 scripts with me right now. I still have to read them all and then accordingly I will make up my mind about the next film. Satte Pe Satta remake might be one of them,” Hrithik had said in an interview.

The original 1982 film, Satte Pe Satta, was directed by Raj N Sippy and produced by Romu Sippy. It traced the story of seven rustic orphan brothers, living on a farmhouse, who are taught manners and etiquette when a nurse Indu (Hema) falls in love with the elder brother, Ravi (Amitabh) . Things go haywire when Ravi’s lookalike and impersonator, Babu, turns up.

Watch Satte Pe Satta song Jhuka Ke Sir

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 11:38 IST