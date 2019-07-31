Hrithik Roshan confirms Krrish 4, says Satte Pe Satta remake may be his next

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:48 IST

High on the box office success and critical acclaim his latest film Super 30 has received, actor Hrithik Roshan is now talking about his upcoming projects and has suggested that he may feature in Satte Pe Satta remake. He has also said that he will soon begin work on Krrish 4.

Talking to Zoom TV, Hrithik said, “It’s a biopic so Anand sir’s life I knew about, I spoke to him about it but when I am on set, I have to react to the energy of the actor who is playing my father. So, the connection looks real, it was live-action. So, I really just felt like he was my father not keeping in mind what Anand sir’s and his father’s relationship was. We just establish our own relationship because what really matters on-screen is to live or see something that’s authentic. It should look real.”

Also read:MLA alleges Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal ‘flaunting drugged state’ at party, Milind Deora refutes claims

Confirming the fourth film in his home production and hit Krrish franchise, Hrithik told the entertainment website, “So, we are in the final stage of the script. Its script’s final stage is where we are at. That’s what I would say... depends on what I plan to do next. If I plan to do another film before Krrish 4 then maybe that (the release date of Christmas 2020) will shift.”

Asked about taking time to chose his films, Hrithik added, “I would not ‘not want’ to do films. So, I spent about six months to hunt for my next film, I found Super 30 after about 7-8 months of the release of Kaabil. And then once we got started we were shooting non-stop. And then, of course, there were other incidents that took place which delayed the film for 6-7 months. So aise aise ho gaya but abhi kya karein. But, in a way it is good also because now you are going to see two of my films back to back. So, that is also a good thing, everything happens for the best.”

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in another interview, Hrithik said, “I have about 3-4 scripts with me right now. I still have to read them all and then accordingly I will make up my mind about the next film. Satte Pe Satta remake might be one of them.” We also asked him about the ongoing rumors of him doing a film with Aanand L Rai opposite Sara Ali Khan which he denied completely. He said, “No that is not true, I have not been contacted by Aanand sir, not so far at least.”

As per reports,Farah Khan will direct the remake of Amitabh Bacchan, Hema Malini-starrer Satte Pe Satta and Rohit Shetty plans to produce it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:46 IST