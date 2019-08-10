Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar off his chair during Mission Mangal interview, Taapsee Pannu knows what’s up. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:27 IST

The stars of Mission Mangal are having a tonne of fun promoting their film ahead of its release next week. A latest video of the crew proves just how much they enjoy pranking each other.

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen were all giving interviews in Mumbai when Akshay and Sonakshi decided to prank the team. A video shared on Instagram shows Sonakshi sitting next to Akshay as he talks about the director’s (Jagan Shakti) work on the film. Out of nowhere, Sonakshi decided to give Akshay a whack in his chest, making him topple off his chair. All the ladies gasp in shock as he falls to the floor.

“What are you doing,”Akshay asked Sonakshi. She replied, “Listen, if people irritate me, that’s what I do.”

However, Taapsee realised what was happening. She said Akshay himself might have told Sonakshi to do that to scare the reporters present during the interaction. Check out the video here:

Mission Mangal is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars.

Mission Mangal is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. It will clash with John Abraham’s Batla House and Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2 also released on the same day.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:39 IST