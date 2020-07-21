e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shakuntala Devi’s daughter is happy her mother’s multifaceted personality will be seen in the Vidya Balan starrer

Shakuntala Devi’s daughter is happy her mother’s multifaceted personality will be seen in the Vidya Balan starrer

Anupama Banerji, math wizard Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, spoke about Vidya Balan’s film on her mother.

bollywood Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Tims, New Delhi
Anupama Banerji has reportedly collaborated extensively in the scripting process of Vidya Balan starrer, Shakuntala Devi.
Anupama Banerji has reportedly collaborated extensively in the scripting process of Vidya Balan starrer, Shakuntala Devi.
         

Actor Vidya Balan’s next release Shakuntala Devi is all set for a world premiere on Amazon Prime Video from July 31. The buzz around the film is quite high. Ahead of its release, the math wizard’s daughter Anupama Banerji spoke to Mid Day and talked about how her legendary mother was more than maths.

Anupama has contributed to the development of the Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani’s script for the film. The report quoted her as saying: “I am glad that I had the opportunity to significantly input into the development of the script - because while my mother’s love and passion for maths is well-known, she was also multifaceted - always wanting to do new things, travel to new places, live life to the fullest!”

 

“There was never a dull moment around my mother, she was always the life of a party, loved cinema, singing and dancing, enjoyed dressing up, had the largest group of friends - across the world! In short, I’m happy that the film has managed to capture her energy, laughter and zest for life! I am looking forward to the film’s release and I am certain that viewers will enjoy learning so much more about my mother,” she added.

 

Directed by Anu Menon, the film stars Vidya in the lead role with Sanya Malhotra playing her daughter. It also features Jissu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. The screenplay has reportedly been written by Anu and Nayanika Mahtani while the dialogues are by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Turns out there is great anticipation for the film, as the trailer was well received. Vidya too is excited about the film.

“Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster,” Vidya said in a statement.

It will be among the first major movies to head to a digital platform owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinema screens across the country.Vidya said a digital release will ensure that the film reaches a global audience. “A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

