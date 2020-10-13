e-paper
Sharad Kelkar: I don't believe in the insider and outsider theory, it doesn't exist for me

Sharad Kelkar: I don’t believe in the insider and outsider theory, it doesn’t exist for me

Actor Sharad Kelkar says it’s good to be rejected sometimes, so that you understand the value of success.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:59 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Sharad Kelkar has done Bollywood films such as Hero, Bhoomi and Tanhaji.
Actor Sharad Kelkar has done Bollywood films such as Hero, Bhoomi and Tanhaji.
         

While there might be a raging debate around how insiders in Bollywood have an upper hand over outsiders, Sharad Kelkar does not pay much attention to this discussion. The actor feels if someone has talent then he can be a part of TV, films, web or stage. And his capabilities will only define his success and not his background.

“I don’t think it’s difficult to get into any medium of entertainment. I don’t believe in the theory of outsider/insider. If you’ve talent, people will accept you, and if you don’t, they’ll throw you out. Your talent, hard work and how much you are embraced by the audience determine whetp;her you can make it big in mainstream Bollywood or not,” he states.

Kelkar goes on to add that for him this insider and outsider divide “doesn’t exist”. And therefore he doesn’t connect it to his struggles or rejections.  

“I think rejection sometimes happens on the basis of your luck. I believe that it’s 30% hard work and 70% luck that gets you work. So I’ve been lucky that I got acceptance in the industry. I think this prevails in all the areas of work and not just the entertainment industry,” he says adding that he has in fact learnt from his rejections more than his successes.

“Rejections taught me to bounce back. It’s good to be rejected sometimes, so that you understand the value of success. You need to prove your mettle to get any kind of recognition and it completely depends on how much the audience sees you and likes you. Every actor tries to give his/her 100%. Sometimes they succeed and sometimes they fail. That’s how it works,” adds the actor, who is presently shooting for the Indian version of comic thriller Black Widow for the web. He has a few more web series and films in the pipeline.

Having played leading roles in TV, Kelkar had also been seen in supporting cast in movies. Ask if he is ready to front a film, he says, “I love acting, so whichever role fascinates me and gives me something new in terms of acting, I don’t let go of that opportunity, irrespective of the medium. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a lead, a negative lead or a character role, there has to be something substantial in the role.”

