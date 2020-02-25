Sheer Qorma trailer: Divya Dutta, Swara Bhaskar’s love will find a way as Shabana Azmi stand in opposition. Watch

bollywood

The first trailer for Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma was released on Tuesday. The film stars Divya Dutta as the lead, battling against their mother for the right to love and be themself.

Divya plays Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, played by Swara Bhaskar. The couple have been together for 10 years in Toronto and have finally gained the courage to visit Saira’s disapproving mother, played by Shabana Azmi, in India.

The trailer begins with Saira, Sitara and the former’s brother and sister-in-law gathered around a table for dinner. Talking about her identity, Saira says she identifies as non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns ‘they, their, them’. The mother hates all of it and calls their relationship unnatural but the couple stands together through it all, braving her cruel words.

The brother tries to appease the mother, asking her if it wasn’t God himself who made Saira and Sitara as well. Tired of waiting for their mother to be more accepting, Saira says that they have waited 15 years for her to come around and time is now running out.

Judging by the trailer, the film seems to have been set over just a couple of days. The trailer also appears to have revealed a pivotal point in the final act, as badly cut trailers often do. Shabana arrives at the couple’s door with a peace offering after the pep talk from the son. Even though the trailer is just 2 minutes long, one already feels like they know the entire story.

Earlier, talking about the film, Divya had said, “I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It’s a story about relationships – including this woman’s with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me. I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Surekha ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society.”

Sheer Qorma’s release date has not yet been revealed. The trailer was released specifically for consideration in upcoming film festivals.

