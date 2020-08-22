e-paper
Shekhar Suman expresses happiness as CBI begins probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'This is how an investigation is done'

Shekhar Suman expresses happiness as CBI begins probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘This is how an investigation is done’

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate the manner in which CBI had begun probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 07:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shekhar Suman has been speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case ever since the unfortunate incident happened on June 14.
Shekhar Suman has been speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case ever since the unfortunate incident happened on June 14.
         

Actor Shekhar Suman has expressed his satisfaction at the manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He took to Twitter to express his sentiment.

He wrote: “The CBI has swung into action full force and moving ahead with fierce speed.This is how an investigation is done.May God give them the strength and the vision to get to the bottom of the truth as fast as possible.Amen. #JusticeForSSR #CBITakesOver.”

About his opinions on the manner in which Sushant’s post-mortem was done, he wrote: “I read smwhere and the news cld be totally wrong that the five doctors who did the postmortem have gone on leave.i quoted this in an interview but stated clearly I cld be totally wrong as Ive read it smwhere but it was edited.My apologies.”

 

 

Shekhar has been among the many celebrities who had been calling for a CBI investigation into the case. After the Supreme Court of India ordered the central agency to take over the case, he had told Hindustan Times, “I am rejoicing, no words to express our happiness, because this has been an unending, and relentless fight. It’s been June 14 since I have been raising my voice (Rajput’s death took place that day), I went to Bihar to meet his family, and people joined and it became a huge worldwide movement. I think this is victory of democracy, truth and hope of billions of people, and especially youngsters who were continually at it and gave me a lot of support. Together all of us were able to achieve this. After a point, this was a foregone conclusion, because when people rise to an occasion, there is no stopping, it’s like a Tsunami. It’s a historical verdict and day.”

Since the early days after the tragic death of the actor, Shekhar has been speaking not only about this case but on the larger issues, plaguing the film industry, as many see it. Tweeting about the impact of public interest and scrutiny in Sushant’s death, he had tweeted to say that the film ‘cartel’ was already scared.He had added how ‘people’s power’ has shaken up the system.

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

Taking to Twitter and without naming people, he wrote in early July: “The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don’t let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum.”

In his previous tweet, he had detailed out how this fight was not just about Sushant. He had said: “One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. While Mumbai Police began investigating the case soon after, by the end of July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, among other charges.

