Shikara song Shukrana Gul Khile: This wedding song gives a taste of authentic Kashmiri culture. Watch

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:16 IST

Ringing the wedding bells in authentic Kashmiri style, makers of the film Shikara on Friday dropped the wedding song Shukrana Gul Khile. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced the release of the song and tweeted, “An authentic Kashmiri Pandit wedding of yesteryears. Song out now.”

With Kashmiri music setting the tone in the background, the song shows the wedding celebrations of the lead duo. The authentic folk music of the song sung by Munir Ahmad Mir and written by Bashir Arif gives a slice of the Kashmiri culture to the audience.

The video starts with musicians playing traditional instruments and relatives of the couple clapping, dancing and celebrating the wedding. It further proceeds with the lead couple, Shiv and Shanti, entering the celebrations and getting pictures clicked with their relatives. With the celebrations of the wedding, the video shows the outbreak of conflict in a parallel note.

Shikara narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times. The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus.

The film is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kirpa have composed the music of the film, while the songs are by Abhay Rustam Sopori and Sandesh Shandilya. It has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Shikara is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, himself a Kashmiri pandit, has said the film is a tribute to Kashmiri Pandits and their mothers. He told IANS in an interview, “Real refugees have worked in this film. This is not (happening) just in India, but all around the world where people who have gone through a certain tragedy, have been associated with a film based on their life. I feel it will not happen ever again. The film is a tribute to the Pandit community -- to us and to our mothers, and I want you guys (the media) to tell the whole world to come and see what happened to us. It’s been 30 years but no one made a film on this subject. It was like someone tried to hide our story. I feel this film is not a movie but it’s a movement.”

