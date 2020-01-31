Sonakshi Sinha drives bike on busy Mumbai street with bodyguard in tow, gets trolled for ‘causing chaos’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sonakshi Sinha arrived on the sets of Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want on a bike. A video of the actor driving a Royal Enfield on a busy Mumbai street has surfaced online and shows paparazzi running alongside her with cameras in their hands. A bodyguard is also seen running alongside her, asking other vehicles to keep distance from Sonakshi on the road.

Sonakshi, however, got mixed reactions for her bike stunt on social media. While some hailed her for taking to the wheel with confidence, many criticised her for compromising the safety of the cameramen and other commuters. Fans hailed the actor as “Dabangg girl” and “Bullet Rani” on Instagram. One also said, “You are an Inspiration.”

But the actor was also heavily trolled for the same. A viewer reacted to the video, “Is this joke ? This is disturbing people and she can’t Learn on Road with traffic." Another user wrote, “Trying to ride a bike with a bodyguard walking around her? LMAO.” One more commented, “Does she ustand the amount of chaos she’s caused on the road?! @aslisona what were you thinking?”

There were also many who questioned her driving skills. One enquired, “Is it only me seeing that she hasn’t changed a single gear... then it’s not a bike, is it?” Another wrote, “brake abi bhi pair se maar rhi hai.”

On the work front, Sonakshi’s latest release is Dabangg 3 where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey.

Sonakshi was last seen in 2018 film Dabangg 3, opposite Salman Khan. The film was a commercial hit with collection of Rs 146 crore at the domestic box office. She also featured in multi-starrer Mission Mangal. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. It was also a massive hit with collection of Rs 202 crore, domestically. She was also seen in Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana.

The actor will now be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India this year. There are also reports of her being signed for Reema Kagti’s upcoming web series.

