Home / Bollywood / ‘Shikara doesn’t bear hatred towards any community,’ says writer Abhijat Joshi

‘Shikara doesn’t bear hatred towards any community,’ says writer Abhijat Joshi

Abhijat Joshi says director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made Shikara with ‘total integrity and without bitterness’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:39 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara tells the story of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus of 1990.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is a story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in late 1989 and early 1990, but the film projects the tragedy without any hatred towards any other community, insists Abhijat Joshi, one of the screenplay writers.

 

“Ever since I met Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I saw the dream of telling this story in his eyes. This film is the tribute to the Valley that he lost. When he started making the film he defied age. It is certainly not easy to work with 4,000 actors in reallocation and in the cold nights of Kashmir, but Vinod has done it all because it is a very personal narrative for him. It is a very big thing for me to see how, in the last 25 years from the time he started thinking of telling the story of Kashmiri Pandits and their mass exodus, he has never uttered a single bad word about any other community or religion. He has made this film with total integrity and without bitterness,” said Joshi, at a special screening of the film he attended with Chopra, lyricist Irshad Kamil and the cast of the film.

The film introduces two new actors, Adil Khan and Sadia. Talking about why newcomers were preferred for the lead roles, Joshi said: “These two youngsters are the undiscovered stars that Vinod took and polished over two years!”

AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kirpa have composed the music of the film, while the songs are by Abhay Rustam Sopori and Sandesh Shandilya.

After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
