Home / Bollywood / Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan's Shakti, says 'It's a huge responsibility'

Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan’s Shakti, says ‘It’s a huge responsibility’

Director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame revealed that he is working on a script for remake of Shakti, which originally starred Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
The iconic action drama Shakti is set to get a remake.
The iconic action drama Shakti is set to get a remake.
         

After 38 years, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shakti is set to get a remake. Reportedly, a remake of Ramesh Sippy’s action-crime drama was being planned earlier too, with Amitabh stepping in as the father and his real-life son Abhishek Bachchan taking up the role of the rebellious son, but the plans never materialised. Now, Shree Narayan Singh is working on a remake of the iconic film.

Confirming the same, the filmmaker told Mumbai Mirror, “I have been working on the film for the last two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. It’s a huge responsibility, which is why we are taking time to finalise the script, even though ours is more of an adaptation than a remake. The idea is to take the film on floors by next year.” Shree Narayan is known for Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shakti was the only film that featured Dilip and Amitabh together; the two played father and son. It traced the fight between them which arose due to a difference in their principles. While Dilip essayed the role of a cop, Amitabh deviates to a life of crime because of his hatred for his father’s love for duty, which resulted in negligence towards the family. Shakti got four Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor (Dilip Kumar), Best Editing and Best Screenplay in 1982. Rakhee essayed the role of Amitabh’s mother in the film. The film also featured Amrish Puri, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in important roles.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut welcome SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘May the truth always prevail’

About his choice of films and subjects, Shree Narayan had earlier told PTI, “I come from a small town Balrampur in UP. There is a small village near there, called Mahadev, I was born there. I have faced issues like sanitation, electricity, etc. Since I have faced real issues, I can connect with it.”

