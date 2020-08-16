e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan and Aslam Khan started complaining of breathlessness and were rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:59 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dilip Kumar’s two brothers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Mumbai: Octogenarian brothers of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar have been detected with Covid-19. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. They have been kept under artificial breathing support at Lilavati Hospital.

Eshan and Aslam Khan started complaining of breathlessness when they were rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night. Later, they tested positive for Covid-19 after rapid antigen test and were immediately admitted at the Covid-19 ward of the hospital.

As per sources in the hospital, their oxygen saturation has fallen below 80% and considering both of them are elderly, they have been kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure). It is a form of an airway pressure ventilation which supports in breathing.

Also read: Priya Dutt accompanies brother Sanjay Dutt to hospital for checkup post actor’s cancer diagnosis

“They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them,” said a doctor from the hospital. They are kept under the observation of Dr Jalil Parker who refused to make any statement citing patient confidentiality.

