Shruti Haasan on plastic surgery and beauty standards of film industry: ‘There was a time I listened to the pressure’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 06:40 IST

Shruti Haasan, who has been open about undergoing plastic surgery, opened up about the beauty standards of the film industry. She admitted that there was a time when she gave in to the pressure but added that any kind of cosmetic procedure should entirely be an individual’s choice.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked if there was a pressure to look a certain way, Shruti said, “I think there is and there isn’t. There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western, it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about.”

Shruti emphasised that though she does not promote plastic surgery, it was an individual’s choice to opt for it. “If there are any actresses telling you they haven’t done it, they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much. But it’s just something that I wanted to talk about. I don’t propagate it. What I’m trying to say is… It could be something from colouring your hair, like women who are Indian who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses...it’s the same thing, right? You don’t need to fit into anything, you do what you have to do. If a woman in her 40s feels, I want Botox because it makes me feel better, that’s her choice. And if she feels, this is not what I want, that is her choice. I felt I should be honest about my journey,” she said.

Also read | Shruti Haasan says she feels like an outsider in Bollywood: ‘There is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens’

In the past, Shruti has given a powerful message to body-shamers. She said that though she is not bothered by it, she needed to speak up against the constant judgment that women are subjected to. In February, she had written a lengthy Instagram post about letting others be and opened up about undergoing plastic surgery.

On being asked if she was affected by body-shaming, Shruti said, “I’m not bothered by an opinion that is founded by frustration or negativity but I thought it’s something that I should talk about because it’s not just me. There is a trend and there is a phase going on where it’s very easy to rip a woman down. Recently, there was a case of a woman being threatened with rape on social media. There is a constant judgment of women’s bodies, names and terminologies used by people that don’t even know them. So I felt that it was important to use my example and say that this is what I have done. Nobody has a right to criticise anybody.”

Shruti is currently gearing up for the release of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. The film will release on July 30 on streaming platform Zee5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more