e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana picks up mic again for a romantic song

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana picks up mic again for a romantic song

Ayushmann Khurrana has sung a song for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, it’s a romantic number.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitu K make for a cute couple in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitu K make for a cute couple in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has sung another romantic melody, this time for his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, the song shows the cute love between him and his boyfriend, played by Jitu K.

The song’s video is mostly Ayushmann singing in a studio, peppered with scenes from the film. It shows Aman and Kartik enjoying a romantic bike ride, an evening by the ocean, some tense moments when they have each others’ back and more. The final scene shows Aman’s father ask Kartik how they will fight the world, now that they are done fighting him. Kartik replies that parents are their whole world.

 

Previously, Ayushmann has sung hit number like Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm and Saadi Gali for Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nautanki Sala, respectively. Tanishk - Vayu has composed the song.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of two men in love and how one’s family is not ready to accept their relationship. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta play Jitu’s parents while Ayushmann plays the boyfriend who takes it upon himself to cure them of their homophobia.

The film is a follow-up to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which starred Bhumi Pednekar. The new film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and will release on February 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news