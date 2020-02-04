Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana picks up mic again for a romantic song

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has sung another romantic melody, this time for his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, the song shows the cute love between him and his boyfriend, played by Jitu K.

The song’s video is mostly Ayushmann singing in a studio, peppered with scenes from the film. It shows Aman and Kartik enjoying a romantic bike ride, an evening by the ocean, some tense moments when they have each others’ back and more. The final scene shows Aman’s father ask Kartik how they will fight the world, now that they are done fighting him. Kartik replies that parents are their whole world.

Previously, Ayushmann has sung hit number like Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm and Saadi Gali for Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nautanki Sala, respectively. Tanishk - Vayu has composed the song.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of two men in love and how one’s family is not ready to accept their relationship. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta play Jitu’s parents while Ayushmann plays the boyfriend who takes it upon himself to cure them of their homophobia.

The film is a follow-up to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which starred Bhumi Pednekar. The new film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and will release on February 21.

