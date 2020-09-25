Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak nails photoshoot for Rosie The Saffron Chapter, watch video

bollywood

The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter shared a behind-the-scenes video from a poster photoshoot for the film. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is making her Bollywood debut with the horror-thriller, seems to be a pro in front of the camera already.

In the video, Palak said, “I am playing Rosie. I got into this feeling really nervous but being here made me really comfortable.” She could be seen getting her make-up done, posing and then checking out her shots on the monitor.

Vivek Oberoi, who is producing Rosie: The Saffron Chapter under his banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment as well as playing a pivotal role in the film, was also a part of the video. “Well, it’s incredible to be back on a film set. We are shooting for a photoshoot,” he said.

Earlier this week, Vivek had shared another behind-the-scenes video from the same photoshoot at Mehboob Studio and given an insight into his experience of shooting amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Photoshoot for #rosie. Back to work and back in action never seemed so special than now! In this covid situation, this was my first experience on a set in the new normal. The photoshoot for #Rosie at Mehboob Studio, Bandra felt such a great experience after so long,” he had written.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, inspired by true events, is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film revolves around Rosie, an employee at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

A newcomer will be cast in a prominent role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and the makers will soon launch a nationwide hunt. Vivek had earlier said in a statement that he hoped to introduce a fresh face with each film in the franchise.

“With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry,” he had said.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will go on floors in December this year. The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal.

