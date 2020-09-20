Vivek Oberoi joins cast of Rosie The Saffron Chapter, shares motion poster featuring Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak

bollywood

Vivek Oberoi, who is producing the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter under his banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, will also star in it. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari.

“Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it. @RosieIsComing @palaktiwarii #PrernaVArora @mandiraa_ent @IKussum @girishjohar,” Vivek wrote on Twitter, sharing a poster of the film featuring him and Palak.

Apart from this, Vivek also shared a motion poster of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. “Her whispers are both heart-touching and mind-numbing...meet #Rosie in the new motion poster but #PalatKarMatDekhna! @RosieIsComing @palaktiwarii @mishravishal #PrernaVArora @mandiraa_ent @IKussum @girishjohar @d_reshabh @Ikeyurpandya @sanjeetyermal,” he wrote.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, inspired by true events, is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. The film revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

“In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches,” director Vishal Mishra had said in an earlier statement.

The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will launch a nationwide hunt for a fresh face, who will be cast in a prominent role in the film. Vivek had earlier said, “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry.”

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will go on floors in December this year. The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal.

