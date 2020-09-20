Himansh Kohli tests negative for Covid-19, takes off to Mukteshwar for a ‘little breather’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:08 IST

Himansh Kohli, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month, has now tested negative for the virus. In a new Instagram post, he thanked his fans and well-wishers for their sweet messages. He also revealed that he travelled to Mukteshwar for a ‘little breather’ and will stay there for a while.

“Thank you everyone for the innumerous messages, DMs, stories, etc. which helped me recover better and sooner. I apologise for being unavailable all this time but I was physically and mentally drained. I am feeling better now and have tested negative in the Covid-19 test done yesterday,” the actor wrote.

Wishing strength to the ones who were battling Covid-19, Himansh said that a happy mind ‘can fight anything’. He wrote, “To all those who are still fighting this war against Covid, I wish you lots of strength. Just remember that a happy and stable mind can fight anything. I have come to Mukteshwar for a little breather/recovery and plan to stay here for sometime. Hope you all are great too, will be available for chit-chats, comment replies, funny responses, etc. Love to one & all.”

On September 4, Himansh informed his fans that he had tested positive for Covid-19, days after his parents and sister were diagnosed with it. He also urged everyone to not to take the threat of Covid-19 lightly and asked them to ‘please be prepared’.

Also read: Actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, he says all claims are baseless

“While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive. I don’t want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don’t take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it,” he said.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Himansh talked about the stigmas associated with Covid-19 and how some of his friends and relatives advised him not to get tested. “They got worried and even in my case they asked me to not get myself tested, or else authorities will lock me in a hospital with other severely sick patients and I won’t be able to meet my family for 14-15 days. But all this is untrue,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more