Himansh Kohli flies to Delhi as domestic flights resume: ‘I bought two tickets for myself to minimise contact with anyone’

bollywood

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:29 IST

Actor Himansh Kohli recently flew to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family after the restriction on domestic flights was finally lifted on Monday. He gave details about his travels to SpotBoye and mentioned how he even bought two tickets for himself for added safety.

Himansh was stuck in Mumbai ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in the country. “I wanted to go home ever since the lockdown was announced, but I could not. I planned to travel via road but I wasn’t sure about the situation on the highway. But then I read that domestic flights were set to resume, and as soon as I got a notification that bookings were open, I booked my tickets,” he said. Himansh added that he was nervous about his flight getting cancelled but he reached home safe and sound.

The actor said that while the two tickets may seem wasteful, he did it to keep himself safe. “Once inside the plane, everything looked just like before. However, there was no food provided; only a bottle of water. While lavatories were accessible, we were advised against using them. I had booked two seats for myself – the middle and window seats – to minimise contact with anyone. I understand it might seem wasteful but our life is more important,” he said.

“I felt lucky and fortunate that I reached Delhi safely. My dad came to pick me up, but there were no hugs at the airport or at home. He also sanitised the car once we reached home, and everyone was like ‘Go, take a shower first’. My parents are very happy to see me,” he added.

Himansh recently featured in the video of the song Tenu Vekhi Jaavan, sung by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur. “Tenu vekhi jaavan was love at first listen. The video is beautifully shot and I had great fun working with the team. Hope people like the video as much as we liked making it,” said Himansh, who starred with former beauty queen Shivani Jadhav in the video. The song has been composed by Bharat Goel and penned by Rashmi Virag.

