Shweta Tripathi: It is beautiful being star struck, but now people are talent struck as well

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:47 IST

Even though the constant debate between star and actor refuses to die down, the digital boom has somewhat changed the equation in the recent times. With OTT platforms flourishing, many actors have come to the forefront and even achieved quite a bit of stardom and love, which could give a stiff competition to a star, feels Shweta Tripathi.

“Audience has a huge power and stars will always have that extra magic. It’s beautiful being star struck, but now people are star struck with latent as well. I love Tilottama (Shome) or Rasika (Dugal), Konkona (Sen Sharma), Ratna Pathak Shah, when I see them my heart starts beating fast, audiences love watching superstars but there are some actors who come on screen, you want to see more of them,” she explains.

Tripathi is someone who embraced the web long before it became the sought-after platforms that it has now. She has starred in web projects Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, Made in Heaven and Mirzapur, and a recent thriller series that she shot from home during the lockdown.

“If you take any decision for the right reason and based on the right instinct, hopefully it always is rewarding. I took to OTT because of the stories I wanted to be a part of, it wasn’t that, ‘Chalo film work is not happening, so let’s do an OTT show’, or the fact that I want to do some work so I might as well take it up. I am not afraid of screen time or medium. I am an actor and it does not bother me,” she shares.

The 35-year-old says her career would have been very different had I chased the conventional mode of stardom. but she chased good scripts, good writers and good directors.

“I have enjoyed going to work every day of my life and that’s the high I live for more than the dream of seeing myself on a 70mm screen. The latter is beautiful for sure, but that’s not what made me choose an acting career. Having followed this path fearlessly and been validated so handsomely has emboldened me to choose more of these wonderful parts and back good content,” she says.