Shweta Tripathi Sharma: My agenda for 2021 is to be a student, work more, travel within the country and make audio books

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:56 IST

For Shweta Tripathi Sharma, 2021 is all about exploring things, new learnings and working non-stop. The actor has already started training in new dance forms, and shooting for her forthcoming projects.

She tells us, “My agenda for 2021 is to be a student. I’ve already started taking ballet and contemporary lessons. I’ll start learning chess too, and plan to travel within the country. I want to take up things that I always wanted to learn but didn’t have the time or resources. I’ve always been interested in doing voice-overs have worked on a few ads and short films, now I want to make audio books.”

After a busy 2020 with projects including Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, The Gone Game and Mirzapur 2, the actor has her hands full this year, too. She’s currently shooting for an untitled web series and will be seen in a cameo in Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket.

“Then there’s Gone Game season 2, Mirzapur 3, and Escape Live. Also, there are a few short films and features films that I have on my plate,” shares Sharma, adding, “Main yeh nahi sochti ki dus ya bees projects karungi, par jitna bhi karungi, I want to do justice to my characters.”

Content with the kind of opportunities that web has offered her, the actor agrees that it has been a boon for many. However, she’s not oblivious to the fact that with big stars venturing into digital space, there’s a concern over them getting more preference.

Sharma reacts, “Stars hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. And web is also creating stars. Par aap kuch bhi kar lo, hum kisi bhi story se badhe nahi hain. This truth has been proved in 2020 and how. People only look out for good narratives and performances. Sher ki mooh mein abhi khoon lag gaya hai. Now the audience won’t settle for anything and everything. They aren’t bothered whether you’re a star kid, star or newcomer. Web has made the field equal for all to an extent.”

Given all the debates that Bollywood has been plagued with for the last few months, Sharma feels that healthy conversations lead to an evolved workplace. However, she’s calls the insider vs outsider debate in the film industry completely baseless.

“It’s hypocritical to just target one industry. Backing does help, but that’s just the initial push, rest is your journey. Those who’re still talking about insider-outsider, why aren’t they also talking about talent and hard work? Star kids and outsiders both have their struggles. Discuss both sides of the coin,” she emphasises.

