Sidharth Malhotra shares first look poster of Marjaavaan, the film will also star Tara Sutaria. See pic

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star to in Milap Zaveri’s next film titled Marjaavan.

The actor treated his fans with the announcement of the film alongside a poster.

“A love worth dying for “ Presenting #Marjaavaan .A thrilling game of love and death with @Riteishd again! Very excited to begin working with this amazingly talented team @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @tarasutaria__ @TSeries @EmmayEntertain See u on 2nd OCTOBER 2019,” tweeted the actor.

"A love worth dying for " Presenting #Marjaavaan .A thrilling game of love and death with @Riteishd again! Very excited to begin working with this amazingly talented team @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @tarasutaria__ @TSeries @EmmayEntertain 🙌

See u on 2nd OCTOBER 2019 pic.twitter.com/ydMFWN9wNV — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 31, 2018

The first look poster of the film says “Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi”, which hints at the film being about a feisty love story. The flick will hit the big screens on October 2, 2019.

The movie will see Sidharth sharing screen with Riteish Deshmukh for the second time after Ek Villain in 2014. Tara Sutaria, who will make her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in The Student of the Year 2 will also be a part of the movie.

Sidharth Malhotra may romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan (Instagram).

The 33-year-old actor has another movie in his kitty including Jabariya Jodi, which also stars Parineeti Chopra. The duo will come together for a second time after their 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi will be directed by Prashant Singh and co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood diva Genelia Deshmukh expressed their happiness and excitement by congratulating the cast of the film on their official Twitter handles.

She wrote: “Bestest bestest wishes .. I’m most excited about this one.. And can’t wait @zmilap @nikkhiladvani @S1dharthM @itsBhushanKumar.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:40 IST