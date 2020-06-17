e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sikandar Kher: I can only imagine what the migrants might be going through

Sikandar Kher: I can only imagine what the migrants might be going through

Actor Sikandar Kher says that he realises the ‘privileged’ position he is in, considering he had even a house to be locked in during the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:13 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Sikandar Kher says he is grateful for the very fact that he had a house to live in, in the lockdown.
Actor Sikandar Kher has no complaints from the lockdown period. Instead, he feels ‘grateful’ that he had a home to be locked in for the entirety. Also when he looked around, at the less fortunate like the migrant workers.

“These are thoughts we can have (about their plight), we live a very comfortable life. People actually going through it like the migrants, I cannot put myself in their shoes, but can only imagine what they might be going through. That’s why I started off by saying I am just grateful to have a house to be locked in. It pretty much encompasses,” says the 38-year-old. 

It reminded the actor of his privileged position, he further adds, “What happened in the world is a catastrophe. We are blessed to be born where we are, there’s no question about it. It is what it is.”

His latest project is a web show alongside Sushmita Sen. The lockdown, ever since it started from March, saw a substantial rise in OTT viewership, owing to the fact how they were the only source of fresh content for viewers.  

Kher also feels that his latest show will benefit from this, even though there’s a fraction of population that has started venturing out again in Unlock 1.0. “Mumbai has more or less opened up. Other than that, people are at home, and watching content online. People are releasing things at this time, definitely there will be more audience. But I feel if something is really good, regardless of the time it comes, people will watch it,” he says.

Is he ready to go out and shoot as of now for his upcoming projects? Pat comes his reply, “No one has asked me to come as of now. I have one thing lined up. If they have all precautions in place, I will go and shoot. People who need to careful are those who are older, and with conditions like kidney problems, diabetes. They need to be even more safe until vaccine comes out.”

