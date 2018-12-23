Sonali Bendre shares new picture with son Ranveer to celebrate their first collaboration for her book club

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared a sweet new picture with her son, a first since her return to Mumbai from New York. Sonali was receiving treatment for cancer in US for the last four months.

In her new Instagram post, Sonali has announced a collaboration with son Ranveer for her book club. “As we come close to the end of another year, it’s amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he’s become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for #SBC is Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel. I’m really excited as it’s the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I’m looking forward to exploring this book with you all! #TheFamilyThatReadsTogether #SonalisBookClub,” she captioned the photo.

Even while receiving treatment in New York, Sonali was exceptionally active with her book club. Her friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza held book club meetings in her absence and she regularly shared the books of the month on Instagram.

Ranveer got a lot of praise from his mother for being her pillar of strength and handling her diagnosis with a lot of maturity. “As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!,” she had written in a post about him in July.

Sonali recently thanked her sister Rupa for supporting her through the cancer treatment. “She dropped everything in a heartbeat to be with me on this journey. She has been my rock...my person... Rupa Tai was involved in my journey from when I was diagnosed to the time I was deciding the course of treatment to packing her bags and coming with me to New York. She was there from get-go,” she had written in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Sonali penned down her thoughts on returning home in another post. “And now I’m on my way back to where my heart is. It’s a feeling I can’t describe in words but I’m going to try - it’s the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I’ve had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I’m happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can’t wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:02 IST