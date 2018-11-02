Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak, assures fans she is fine now. See pic

Sonali Bendre has no need for a wig and she knows it. The Bollywood actor who has been diagnosed with cancer, shared a new picture on Instagram, announcing the new book for her book club members to read.

In the post shared on Friday, Sonali wrote that she took longer time than usual to finish the last book as her eyesight had been affected by chemotherapy rounds. She also revealed how she panicked a bit on realising that but assured her fans that she is feeling well now.

“Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn’t read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!,” she wrote in her post. “The next book for SBC is set in the city I’m currently in, New York... it’s called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It’s been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We’ve read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can’t wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too,” she added.

The book’s author, Hanya Yanagihara also commented on Sonali’s post and thanked her for referring his book to her fans and book club members. Several fans also showered her with blessing and wishes of good health. “U r already a motivation for millions...keep the good spirits going,” a fan wrote. “Congratulations on your inner courage and your beauty. Today you stand more beautiful than any other women or man,” commented another.

Sonali revealed her cancer diagnosis in July and has since been in New York where she is receiving treatment. “I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote in her post.

Sonali was recently seen at Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. She shared a picture of herself with Priyanka and actor Neetu Kapoor from the party and wrote how she enjoyed wearing a red dress after a long time. “It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again!,” she captioned the photo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 20:07 IST