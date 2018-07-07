 Sonali Bendre thanks Bollywood well wishers after cancer diagnosis. See her messages | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sonali Bendre thanks Bollywood well wishers after cancer diagnosis. See her messages

bollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2018 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonali Bendre, who recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, thanked her many supporters from Bollywood. The actor took to Twitter to reply to the good wishes she had received in the days following her announcement.

She thanked industry colleagues such as Farhan Akhtar, Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Dino Morea, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others.

In a statement on Twitter on July 4, she wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.” More details are yet to emerge but it’s believed that her husband, film-maker Goldie Behl, and other family members are constantly by her side.

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she added.

