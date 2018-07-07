Sonali Bendre thanks Bollywood well wishers after cancer diagnosis. See her messages

Sonali Bendre, who recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, thanked her many supporters from Bollywood. The actor took to Twitter to reply to the good wishes she had received in the days following her announcement.

She thanked industry colleagues such as Farhan Akhtar, Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Dino Morea, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others.

Thank you! Though you're my neighbour I always end up meeting you in different countries. Hope to see you in New York soon. Love 🤞🌞 https://t.co/OiecbtjnX6 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Your wishes and prayers mean a lot to us... Thank you so much 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/obIwds32Za — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank u Sophie 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/oupFQVKn6r — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Karan lots of love, thank you🤞🌞 https://t.co/DU8NP8Fm8T — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank u Riteish, I know u n Genelia hv a huge reservoir of strength need to borrow from it♥️🤞🌞 https://t.co/8HD8O3oHWp — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you Ileana, much love💕🤞🌞 https://t.co/9N8OFouKdx — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you Aftab🤞🌞 https://t.co/nSxIku3DcN — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you Vivek, missing you and the IBD team....keep the show rocking...lots of love🙏🤞🌞💕 https://t.co/tP8ESb3m46 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Neha thank you so much, lots of love 💕 🤞🌞 https://t.co/xPxSFfpAv8 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you Shruti 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/fNXTcclB1n — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you my darling 💕🤞🌞 https://t.co/7iYKwUN4xr — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you my neighbour, missing our lovely street, hope to see you soon 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/OTXNiUd5HH — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you darling 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/9kc2Lx3p12 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you Manisha you are my inspiration 💕🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/tVMjPJr9J9 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Dino thank you🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/UizFe4Fu7t — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Dia thank you🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/RGdwncjaRK — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Genelia you have so much positivity, thank you my dear🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/pcSPG8kWY1 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Farah longing for the fantastic food in your house is going to get me back to Mumbai soon....thank you for d prayers, lots of love💕🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/XwMcsbDtK8 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

Thank you 🙏🤞🌞 https://t.co/NHY09L67aB — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 6, 2018

In a statement on Twitter on July 4, she wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.” More details are yet to emerge but it’s believed that her husband, film-maker Goldie Behl, and other family members are constantly by her side.

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more