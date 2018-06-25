Sonam Kapoor hopes to direct a film by 2020, says Bhansali, Balki know she has the talent

Of late, a number of female stars — including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Chitrangda Singh — have turned to production. But actor Sonam K Ahuja is all set to take a different route and will become a director instead. “I have found a couple of scripts. They are mostly ready, but it will still take a little time to work on them and finalise them. I think I am going to do something [with regard to directing a film] in a year or two,” says the actor.

But can we safely assumed that she wield the megaphone by 2020? “One half of 2018 is already over. That’s why I feel it should happen in another one-and-a-half to two years. I intend to continue acting and direct as well — not in the same film, but at the same time. So let’s see how things go,” says Sonam, adding that all the directors that she has worked with so far have also encouraged her to take up direction.

Sonam Kapoor seen promoting her film Veerey Di Wedding at a Delhi cinema hall in New Delhi. (IANS)

Sonam feels that she’s encouraged to direct because her mind works like a director’s. “Be it Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aanand L Rai, R Balki or Ram Madhvani — any director that I work with has told me, ‘Please direct [a film]’. But it’s surely not happening right now, as I am too tired from working so much. Touchwood, it’s great that I have work, but I need to take some time off to direct. It could be two to three years,” says the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) director.

“We have to first wrap up The Zoya Factor, and that will be followed by Battle for Bittora. I think next year will be more difficult than this one (laughs). We are starting Zoya in August or September. It’s a fun book,” says the actor, who also has the rights of Krishna Udayasankar’s Govinda. “I just love books. Sometimes, they have more stories to tell than people. It (book adaptations) used to happen [a lot] in the ’60s and ’70s.”

Sonam has been spent more than a decade in the industry (she debuted with Saawariya in 2007), but does she feel she understands the business completely? The actor says, “Since Raanjhanaa, I have had a lot of acceptance from the audience and media, so everything has just become better. For me, it’s all about the intention, my integrity and working really hard, besides being humble and not taking anything for granted. It is really important to have your feet planted on the ground and always being grateful.”

Work-wise, post her recent release, Veere Di Wedding, Sonam has a packed schedule ahead of her. Her diary so far includes Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor and Battle for Bittora. “I’m also reading a lot of scripts since I have dates for another film around the end of this year, so I am looking for that movie. But from now on, I have decided to do two films a year as more than that will be a bit too much [to handle],” she says.

