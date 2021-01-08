Sonam Kapoor is missing husband Anand Ahuja, shares cute throwback pic, he calls her a ‘crazy girl’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor is missing her husband Anand Ahuja dearly. Sonam, who had been living in London for a big part of last year, is now is Glasgow for a film’s shoot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam wrote: “It’s lovely to cohabitate with you best friend @anandahuja I miss you come soon.” She followed it up with another one and said: “I miss you @anandahuja too much.” Anand, forever her loving husband, shared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Comingggg you crazy girl.”

Sonam said she was missing her family too.

Sonam has not just been missing her husband, she is also missing her family in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of her sister and business partner, Rhea, Sonam wrote on Instagram Stories how she hasn’t seen her family in six months: “Miss my sister the most in the world haven’t seen her or my parents in over six months. Love you rhee bee miss you too much @rheakapoor.”

Sonam is in Glasgow to shoot for her new film, Blind. Sharing a picture with a dog named Elsa, who also features in the film, Sonam had written few days back, “Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her.” She had shared another picture with her team and had written: “All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal.”

Sonam returned to London in July last year after a long stay in India, first in Delhi and later in Mumbai. The couple, which is based in London, had returned to India in March when coronavirus pandemic had began spreading at a dangerous rate. Speaking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, she had said: “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

