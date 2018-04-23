Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor’s ‘pajama party’ in new Veere Di Wedding poster

A new poster of Sonam Kapoor’s home production Veere Di Wedding has been released, and it looks like a fun ‘pajama party’. On Monday, Sonam Kapoor tweeted the first poster of the film and also announced the date of the film’s trailer release.

Sonam wrote alongside her tweet, “You think you know my Veeres & me well enough? It’s never what it looks like! Veere Di Wedding Trailer on 25th April.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in important roles.

Produced by Sonam’s sister, Rhea, Veere Di Wedding is expected to be a comedy-drama revolving around a posh wedding and lives of four friends.

Everyone including Sonam has been tight-lipped about the film’s theme, but the occasional stills that come out of the film’s sets suggest it to be a fun, light-hearted film.

Ekta Kapoor, film’s producer, in an earlier interview to ANI, said, “This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember.”

Read: Before Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding, she shares their romantic video

Incidentally, this is also going to be Kareena Kapoor’s first film post-pregnancy. She was last seen in Udta Punjab that released in June, 2016.

The team of Veere Di Wedding started shooting in September, 2017, and toured three cities -- Delhi, Mumbai and Phuket -- to complete the project.

This isn’t the first time Sonam Kapoor is collaborating with director Shashanka Ghosh. They have earlier worked together on 2014 film, Khoobsurat.

Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.