Before Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding, she shares their romantic video

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is rumoured to be tying the knot soon with long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja, has posted a new video on Instagram, confirming her romantic bond with him. Maybe, this is just the build up to announce their wedding that is supposed to be held some time in summer this year.

In an Instagram story that Sonam posted on Sunday, Anand is seen on a video chat with her. Anand holds a shoe to the camera. Sonam asks him, “What is this Anand?,” and he replies, “A gift.” Anand is a Delhi boy, known to be in the apparel manufacturing business. He owns a brand called Bhane.

“Is this your way of being romantic? By buying me shoes?,” Sonam grills Anand and simply says, “They are amazing!”

According to reports, families of Sonam and Anand are preparing for the duo’s wedding. While the date is said to be May 7 and 8, the events are likely to be held at Sonam’ home, a five-star hotel and her aunt’s residence in Bandra. The invites are expected to be sent soon even as the family has started preparing for the nuptials.

Sonam’s parents, Anil and Sunita, along with her cousins, plan to present dance performances during the celebrations. Sonam is also likely to perform at the wedding. Veere Di Wedding title track and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat), are among the top songs being rehearsed.

While the family remains tight-lipped, Farah Khan let the cat out of the bag when she said on national television that Anil Kapoor is so fond of her that her that he is even letting her choreograph her daughter’s wedding.

