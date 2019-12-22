Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Gauri Khan look gorgeous as they head to Isha Ambani’s home for event. See pics

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 11:16 IST

A bevy of Bollywood actors descended at the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha. As per a Times Now report, the occasion was an auction for charity.

Present at the function on Saturday were actors Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Swara Bhasker, Anil Kapoor with son Harshavardhan Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor among others. The purpose of the auction was to raise funds for a new girls’ school in Jaisalmer, the report adds.

Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor, daughter Sonam with her husband Anand Ahuja and his son, Harshvardhan at the auction.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta at the show.

Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar at the show.

While Sonam kept it simple wearing a lace frock in black, Kiara turned up in a white frill dress. Also present at the function were the Deshmukh – Riteish and Genelia, Gauri Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Gauri chose a teal shirt with polka dots and a pair of black pants. Neha Dhupia wore a grey shiny gown with a huge white coat.

Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Isha Ambani at the bash.

Anila Kapoor’s daughter Rhea, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker at the show.

Reteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia and Karisma Kapoor at the party.

Manish Malhotra, critic Anupama Chopra and Sania Mirza at the show.

Host Isha chose a metallic grey-brown gown, Shweta turned up in a red sari. Genelia too was seen in a satin sari. Sania Mirza, who was all over the news couple of days back for the wedding of her younger sister Anam to the son of former cricketer Azharuddin, came dressed in a semi formal black pant, grey shirt and light jacket combination. Swara chose a red gown for the occasion.

Also spotted were fashion designer Manish Malhotra and film critic Anupama Chopra.

Kiara will be seen in Good Newwz next, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Sonam hasn’t had a release in recent times, with her last release being The Zoya Factor. Riteish was recently seen in the hit film, Marjaavan, where he co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

Swara Bhasker, who was last seen on big screen in Veere Di Wedding, has been shooting for Sheer Qorma, where she co-stars with Shabana Azmi.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

