Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: My other films didn’t work because they were bad films, says Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, who grabbed the limelight after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is all set to team up with Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan for the fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She says working with the same team isn’t hurting her image.

“I don’t think it’s hurting my image. My other films didn’t work because they were not good films. Let’s just be honest and accept it. The only thing which is hurting is I am not getting different kind of roles, especially the kind of work I want to do,” Nushrat says.

She continues, “After working so hard in PKP 1, I made a space for myself in the film world. Why would I give it away to somebody else? Shouldn’t I be benefitted from that image if I have created something for myself?”

Nushrat knew how her character was going to be perceived in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She says, “It was a brave decision. The applause was for men, the joke was on you and you had to play it. Till I am getting my choice of work, I will keep working.”

Nushrat sounds upbeat about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She says, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has a tremendous response that today people are talking about one of my flop films (Akaash Vaani, 2013) which released four years ago. It’s now getting its due. That happened with Andaaz Apna Apna as well.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that also features Kartik Aaryan, is scheduled to hit the screens on February 23, 2018.

