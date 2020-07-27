e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood comments on people ‘trying to get mileage’ out of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after Kangana admits she never met the actor

Sonu Sood comments on people ‘trying to get mileage’ out of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after Kangana admits she never met the actor

Sonu Sood has said that it is unfortunate that certain people are trying to get mileage out of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, without ever having met him in real life.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had disagreements while working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had disagreements while working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
         

Actor Sonu Sood has expressed his disappointment at Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being used to settle personal scores. Sonu also said that as an outsider in the film industry, the feeling of not truly belonging never fully goes away.

He told Republic TV in an interview, “Lot of people trying to get mileage, over this subject, that’s very unfortunate. Imagine the family living in Patna, imagine what they must be going through. People who haven’t met him in their life, and they want to sit on a debate which is unfortunate.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut admits she’d never met Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘We never crossed paths, but were really close’

In recent weeks, actor Kangana Ranaut has accused several powerful Bollywood personalities of ostracising Sushant and herself. She has also admitted to never having met Sushant in her life. “Sushant and I, we never really crossed paths. But we were always really close, you know,” she told The Times of India, adding that he might have attended one of her birthday parties, but she didn’t speak to him. She said that she used to get updates about Sushant from actor Ankita Lokhande, who dated him from six years until 2016, and then worked with Kangana on the historical epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Sonu dropped out of Manikarnika, after Kangana took over as director and reportedly cut down his role. Kangana had accused him of refusing to work under a ‘woman director’.

Sonu in a recent interview to India Today had offered advice to outsiders. He’d said, “So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don’t expect miracles to happen. Just because you look a certain way or have a good physique doesn’t mean somebody from a production house will spot you and cast you in their next film.”

Also read: Sonu Sood’s advice to outsiders: ‘Come only if you have nerves of steel, star kids will always have easy access’

He added, “A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them.”

