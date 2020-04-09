Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to doctors, medical staff treating Covid-19 patients: ‘It’s my honour’

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood has offered help to medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. He has reportedly opened the doors of his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other healthcare workers who are treating Covid-19 patients.

Talking to The Times of India, Sonu said, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.”

The same hotel had got Sonu into trouble last year when the BMC found out that he was operating a residential hotel despite not receiving clearances from the civic body. According to a Mid-Day report, a BMC official had said, “We have still not received an amended proposal for the property following our remarks on the initial proposal.”

Earlier last week, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also offered their four-storeyed office space in Mumbai to BMC as a quarantine facility. “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture,” BMC’s official Twitter handle post read.

Sharing the civic body’s tweet, Shah Rukh and Gauri said they are glad to get the opportunity of contributing in BMC’s efforts towards taking care of the people of Mumbai. “When we say ‘mybmc’, then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID-19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars,” the couple wrote on their respective Twitter handles.

