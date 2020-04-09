On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan says she is in Delhi due to lockdown: ‘Know that we are thinking of you ’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:47 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda have wished their mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Abhishek informed fans in his Instagram post that Jaya is in Delhi, away from the rest of the family which is in Mumbai.

He shared a picture of Jaya in the early hours of Thursday, which marks her 72nd birthday. Sharing it, he wrote that he missed her while she is in another city due to the lockdown. “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you,” he wrote. A fan commented, “What a beautiful pic!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday jaya Aunty.”

Shweta shared a childhood picture of herself, Jaya and Abhishek and wrote a heartfelt note. “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings),” she wrote. She also shared an artwork of a child hugging their mother and the text read, ‘one day’. Actor Rahul Khanna wished the actor in the comments section. “Happy birthday, Jaya Aunty! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead,” he wrote.

Jaya’s husband and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has not shared a social media post on her birthday yet. He has been associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about Covid-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.

He recently unveiled a short film, Family, which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

