Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: Check out her best family pics with Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Shweta

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:00 IST

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turns 72 on Thursday. To celebrate her birthday, we are bringing you pictures from her family album with husband Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and her grandkids--Navya, Agatsya and Aaradhya.

Jaya and Amitabh got married right after his film Zanjeer became a massive hit. In a blog post last year, Amitabh revealed why they got married in a hurry. Amitabh and Jaya were dating in 1973 when they planned to go to London for a vacation. However, his father, poet Harivanshrai Bachchan said they could only go together if they were married.

“Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go,” he wrote on his blog. Amitabh and Jaya decided to marry the very next day and caught the flight to London at night.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse... off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!,” he wrote. Amitabh and Jaya have also worked together in Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and other films.

In 1974, the couple welcomed their daughter Shweta and in 1976, son Abhishek. When they appeared together in an episode of Koffee With Karan two years ago, they talked about the different personalities of their parents.

Shweta said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in their film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Talking about her frequent showdowns with the paparazzi, Shweta said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

