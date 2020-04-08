e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: Check out her best family pics with Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Shweta

Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: Check out her best family pics with Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Shweta

On Jaya Bachchan’s 72nd birthday, we bring you her 10 best pictures with Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Shweta.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaya Bachchan may look strict but she loves cuddles like any other mom.
Jaya Bachchan may look strict but she loves cuddles like any other mom.
         

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turns 72 on Thursday. To celebrate her birthday, we are bringing you pictures from her family album with husband Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and her grandkids--Navya, Agatsya and Aaradhya.

Jaya and Amitabh got married right after his film Zanjeer became a massive hit. In a blog post last year, Amitabh revealed why they got married in a hurry. Amitabh and Jaya were dating in 1973 when they planned to go to London for a vacation. However, his father, poet Harivanshrai Bachchan said they could only go together if they were married.

“Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go,” he wrote on his blog. Amitabh and Jaya decided to marry the very next day and caught the flight to London at night.

“I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse... off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!,” he wrote. Amitabh and Jaya have also worked together in Sholay, Silsila, Abhimaan, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and other films.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

✨Happiness always💝

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

View this post on Instagram

My ‘progress report ‘

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s always smiles when you work together..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

O Captain My Captain 🎂 xx

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster

In 1974, the couple welcomed their daughter Shweta and in 1976, son Abhishek. When they appeared together in an episode of Koffee With Karan two years ago, they talked about the different personalities of their parents.

Shweta said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in their film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Talking about her frequent showdowns with the paparazzi, Shweta said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news