Sonu Sood to be the ‘Grand Marshall’ for the Independence Day parade in New Jersey

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:11 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has been invited to attend India’s Independence Day Celebration Parade in New Jersey, USA, this month. Organised by Indian Business Association (IBA), a non-profit organisation, the 73rd Independence Day celebration is going to be filled with cultural events, songs and much more.

“Sonu has been invited as the Grand Marshall at the parade that starts from Edison (New Jersey) on August 11, 2019. For nearly two decades, the IBA has served the New Jersey Indo-American community and is proud to continue a history of representing the small businesses on and around Oak Tree Road. It has served as a voice for thousands of Indo-Americans that call New Jersey their home,” says a source.

Confirming the news, Sonu says, “I’m looking forward to be the Grand Marshall for New Jersey Parade. It’s considered to be one of the most prestigious events, attended by Indians who have been living there for years. People come from New York, New Jersey and other these neighbouring states. All the top bureaucrats, ministers, and mayors — everyone is present, and they honour you for what you have done. A lot of my friends are flying from different parts of the US to be there. I’m really looking forward to catching up with fellow Indians. I’ve been already getting messages. I’ll be spending a couple of days with them. It’s a proud moment.”

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 16:07 IST