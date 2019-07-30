Sonu Sood remembers parents on his birthday, says ‘they are guiding me always’

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood, who turned 46 on Tuesday, took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday. The actor shared a telegram sent by his family at the time of his birth to his father to share the news.

Sharing it, he wrote: “On my Birthday sharing a very special memory, a TELEGRAM that was sent to my dad saying “SON BORN..Congratulations” My mom n dad kept it for me. Though they are not around but I know they are guiding me always. Miss u mom n dad always. Wanna thank everyone for your wishes Have a great life ahead.” To an entire generation of Indians, telegram is an unknown technology.

Sonu is in the habit of going back in time and sharing black-and-white pictures from his childhood. On July 21, he had shared a black and white picture of his late mother (in her younger days) on her birthday and written: “Happy birthday Maa.. miss wishing u in person. Someday I will. The lessons you taught help me survive in the madness we live in. Remember the day u asked me once” What when I am not there Sonu?” I am still not able to find the answer. The only answer I have maa is “there is NOTHING without u ”. Stay happy where ever u r. Love u loads.”

Sonu was recently in news for a different kind of the reason. The actor had taken the pains to travel all the way to Sri Lanka to attend the wedding of one of his many fans. The actor had even shared a picture from the wedding, in which he posed with the couple, and had written: “Congratulations @madara.w.hemachandra and #tharaka. have a great life ahead.”

Sonu, who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, was drawn into a controversy when he quit Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor quit after the original director, South Indian director Krish, decided to move on. Kangana stepped in and didn’t take kindly to Sonu’s decision, accusing him of not wanting to work under a female director. Sonu rebuffed the accusation, adding that it was an issue of competence not gender that made him leave the project. He added that he had already worked under a female director -- Farah Khan in Happy New Year.

