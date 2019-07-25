Sonu Sood travels to Sri Lanka to attend fan’s wedding, wins over the internet

Actors often accept requests of fans but actor Sonu Sood has taken the gesture to an all new level. He travelled to Sri Lanka to attend the wedding of one his fans.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding, which he had attended and wrote: “Congratulations @madara.w.hemachandra and #tharaka. have a great life ahead.” The picture was shared online by others as well. The caption of one such a picture, read: “@Sonu_Sood’s super sweet gesture for a fan as he attended her wedding in SriLanka!”

Sonu, wearing a formal suit in black, stands next to a young lady in a grey-white gown (which looks like a sari-meets-gown) and her husband, who is a white formal suit.

Sonu may not very visible in Hindi films but remains a busy star, working in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films regularly. He is currently busy with Kurukshetra, Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita and Thamilarasan in these languages. He would have been seen in this year’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi too had it not been for his differences with the film’s actor, Kangana Ranaut and his decision to quit the film after its original director Krish quit the project. The tiff between had turned rather ugly with Kangana accusing him of refusing to work under a woman director and Sonu rebuffing the claim, stating he had professional differences with her and that he had worked under a female director before -- Farah Khan in Happy New Year (2015), which had a number of big stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sonu is also among the fittest of Bollywood actors. He recently took up the bottle cap challenge and showed just why he is considered one of the fittest in Bollywood. His last big Hindi hit was Simmba, where he played the antagonist of Ranveer Singh. He also featured in Paltan but the film sank without a trace.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:37 IST