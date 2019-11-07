Sooraj Pancholi on his father Aditya’s affair with Kangana Ranaut: ‘I’m not too happy about things that happened’

bollywood

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has opened up his father and actor Aditya Pancholi’s affair with Kangana Ranaut years ago and the toll it took on his parents’ relationship. Speaking to SpotBoye, Sooraj said his parents have ‘sorted it out.’

“No, that was their own issue. I don’t get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And everyone goes through ups and downs. I’m not too happy about the things that have happened but it’s their life,” he said in the interview. Sooraj said that his mother, actor Zarina Wahab, is stronger than his father. “Definitely, for the entire family.. My father knows that too. And, though he is tall, well-built and aggressive, my mother is still stronger than him,” he said.

In the same interview, Sooraj also talked about the toll his former girlfriend, actor Jiah Khan’s suicide in June 2013 took on him. Sooraj was charged with abetment to suicide and the case is still is in court. “See, there isn’t a day when I don’t think about it because I want it to end. I’m feeling very helpless because I can’t do anything about it. Also, none of the allegations against me have been proven. So, whatever has been written against me is false,” he said.

In another interview with IANS, Soorah blamed the media for portraying him wrongfully without knowing the truth. “Not even five per cent of what the media has written about me till date is true,” claimed Sooraj. “They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people’s sympathy,” he added.

He further said: “I only want the truth to come out and the media cannot give me that. Media can’t get me justice, only the court can give me that. So, I have been waiting for the court to take the decision and a lot of time has elapsed. This is my career, my bread and butter. So, I have to speak out because what is happening is wrong.”

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. He is back with his new film, the action drama Satellite Shankar. On the gap of four years between the two films, the actor says he was waiting for the right script. “I heard a lot of scripts after ‘Hero’ but did not get that wow feel. It was more of a package comprising four songs, four action sequences etc. I did not want to do that because I was looking for a story in a real kind of space. Then, of course, I had personal difficulties in life. So, I put a hold to my career because I had to sort things out. I think good things take time, and now I am here.” Satellite Shankar, directed by Irfan Kamal, is slated to release on November 8.

