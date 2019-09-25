2004 rape case: Actor Aditya Pancholi gets anticipatory bail

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:14 IST

The sessions court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to actor Aditya Pancholi, in connection with a case of rape of a 32-year-old actress.

The actress alleged that when she came to the city in 2004, Pancholi raped her. She further alleged that Pancholi took photos of her and continued to blackmail her with them. She told the police that Pancholi demanded ₹1 crore to not show the photos to her family and friends.

The woman said she paid him ₹50 lakh but in 2019 decided to report the alleged rape and extortion to the Versova police station.

After registration the case, Pancholi had approached the sessions court for pre-arrest bail. The actor’s lawyer Prashant Patil had submitted before the court that there was no explanation for the delay caused in lodging the report and vague allegations had been made against Pancholi.

The sessions court had granted the actor interim protection from arrest, observing that the possibility of false implication of Pancholi could not be ruled out. After the order, Pancholi’s lawyer said the accused may initiate legal action against the complainant.

