Sooryavanshi’s villain Abhimanyu Singh says he is ‘not a typical baddie’ in Rohit Shetty film

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:32 IST

Actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as the principle antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor mentioned how his character is not a typical baddie in the film despite being part of a larger-than-life Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Talking about the shoot of the Akshay Kumar film and how his character has been developed, the report quoted him as saying, “We shot for four days in Ooty. The film is complete, save for a day or two of patchwork. Both Akshay sir and my characters have our own agendas. He supported me a lot during the shoot. My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.”

“It is a big deal to play the antagonist in a Rohit Shetty film. Everything on the set was so larger-than-life,” he added.

He will be introduced in the film with an action scene, the report added. Speaking about the action sequences, which have been choreographed by Sunil Rodrigues, he said that were shot realistically with “jumps between buildings, gun fights, bomb blasts, firing.” The report added that Rohit decided on Abhimanyu after watching his action sequences in 2017’s Tamil film, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

For the climax scene, which was shot over 20 days, Rohit brought together Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh to reprise their respective screen cop avatars to join Akshay’s fight against terrorism. “It was surreal to be shooting with them, only Rohit could have brought them together. It’s not easy tackling three stars at one time.”

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay as an Anti Terrorism Squad head. It will see the actor unite with Katrina Kaif after a gap of nine years. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan. Akshay remains a busy star in films Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his kitty.

With Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has extended his cop universe which previous included Singham and Simmba.

Follow @htshowbiz for more