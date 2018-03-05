Sridevi death: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan meet family. See pics

Actors Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma – with cricketer husband Virat Kohli – met Sridevi’s family on Sunday to pay their last respects to the veteran actor who died in Dubai on February 24. The three actors could not attend Sridevi’s funeral on Thursday. On Friday, Sridevi’s ashes were immersed by the family – Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi -- in Rameswaram.

Other than Anushka, Aamir and Kangana, Sridevi’s residence was also visited by Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra and Janhvi’s Dhadak co-star Ishan Khattar.

Anushka could not attend the funeral which saw Bollywood celebs paying the actor their last respects as she was out of Mumbai to shoot for her next film. Aamir was also away, shooting for Thugs of Hindostan while Kangana was busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s shoot schedule.

Earlier, speaking about the role Sridevi played in her life, Kangana said in an interview, “When I’d dress up for cultural shows, my great grandmother would fondly call me Sridevi. Years later, when I returned home exhausted after a long day, I’d watch her Charlie Chaplin sequence and the Kaatey Nahin Katate song from Mr India and marvel that it was the same woman in both. She was such a childlike soul whose loss I feel deeply.”

A condolence meeting was also held for Sridevi in Hyderabad by Congress leader and film producer T Subbarami Reddy on Sunday. The condolence meeting saw prominent film personalities such as Krishnam Raju, Jayasudha, Jaya Prada, Allu Aravind, among many others, attending the meeting.