Sridevi helped this man pay for his brother’s operation and now he’s camping outside her home

As preparations are being made for veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi’s final journey, this visually impaired man from a village in Uttar Pradesh has been camping outside the actor’s residence, ever since the news of her demise broke.

Soon after hearing of the 54-year old actor’s demise, the man, Jatin Valmiki, decided to make his way to Mumbai to pay his respects to the departed soul, not just as an ardent fan, but as someone who was helped by the noted actor.

“I was given an opportunity to meet Srideviji at an event, where I discussed with her about my brother having a brain tumor. She immediately gave me Rs. 1 lakh and got an additional Rs. 1 lakh waived off from the hospital bill. While I am not a fan of movies, I am here to pay my respects to the actor who is responsible for my brother’s recovery. He is alive today only because of her,” Jatin told ANI.

“I know I cannot do anything to pay her back, but I felt I should at least be a part of her final journey. Therefore, when I heard of her demise, I decided to travel from my village in UP to Mumbai. I have been waiting here for two days now,” he added.

Fans have gathered around Sridevi’s residence since the news of her mortal remains being brought to her residence broke and eagerly await catching a last glimpse of their idol.

Meanwhile, a number of eminent B’town celebs have visited the actor’s residence since Tuesday evening, such as Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik, and Rajpal Yadav, to name a few.

India’s ‘Chandni’ breathed her last in Dubai on the night of February 24, where she had gone to attend a wedding with her family.

The last rites of the Padma Shri recipient will be held today afternoon. Condolences and last respects to the actress will be paid at Celebrations Sports club between 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Thereafter, the cremation ceremony will take place at Vile Parle’s Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3:30 pm onwards.

