Sridevi stuck at the same dialogue as Divya Bharti: Raveena Tandon remembers eerie scene in Laadla

A fatal cardiac arrest on Saturday night took away Bollywood actor Sridevi’s life in Dubai. Many actors who have shared screen space with Sridevi in the past, remembered her on Sunday. Raveena Tandon worked with Sridevi in 1994 film Laadla, directed by Raj Kanwar. Sridevi had stepped into the shoes of Divya Bharti who was earlier playing the lead in the film. Divya Bharti died an untimely death after shooting a scene in the film.

Before her death, Divya Bharti was seen as a successor to Sridevi because they closely resembled each other. Bharti fell off the balcony of her fifth floor apartment at the Tulsi buildings in Versova, Mumbai. After neighbours discovered her, she was rushed in an ambulance to the emergency department at Cooper Hospital where doctors failed to revive her. Coincidentally, Bharti’s birth anniversary, February 25, was a day after Sridevi’s death, as her fans pointed out on social media.

Laadla is a love triangle between its three lead actors, played by Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Raveena Tandon remembers the moment when Sridevi was stuck on the same dialogue that gave trouble to Divya Bharti.

Raveena Tandon said, “The first shot was an emotional one for us because Sridevi had stepped into Divya Bharti’s shoes after her untimely demise. Divya, Shakti Kapoor and I had shot a scene in Aurangabad where she fires us and throws us out of the office. While shooting the scene, Divya was constantly getting stuck on a particular line of dialogue and had to give several retakes before it was okay.”

She further said, “Around six months later, we were shooting the same scene with Sridevi in the same office and it was so eerie because she was stuck on the same line. All of us on the set had gooseflesh and Shaktiji (Shakti Kapoor) suggested we all chant the Gayatri mantra aloud. I held Sridevi’s hand as we said the prayers, then we broke a coconut and resumed shooting.”

Laadla released March 25, 1994, and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.