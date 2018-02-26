Sridevi’s funeral delayed, blood test results yet to be submitted by Dubai forensics: Updates

Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi, died in a Dubai hotel on February 24. She suffered a cardiac arrest while she was taking a bath on Saturday night, getting ready for a dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi was in Dubai for her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She was joined by her younger daughter Khushi and Boney. Her husband flew back to India after the wedding on Wednesday and came back on Saturday to surprise his wife at the Emirates Towers Hotel, where she was staying. According to a report in The Times of India, the two chatted for 15 minutes before she went into the bathroom. Boney knocked on the door after 15 minutes but broke it down upon not getting a response.

Boney found Sridevi lying unconscious in the bathtub. He called a friend for help and reported the death to the police at 9pm. The report also said that while several media outlets are reporting cardiac arrest as the cause of her death, there has been no confirmation yet. However, Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi’s actor brother-in-law, told Dubai’s Khaleej Times, “We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack.”

An autopsy was conducted on late Sunday night and a chartered flight has flown to Dubai to bring her body back to India. Once back, her funeral will be held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans in Juhu, Ville Parle.

1.36pm: According to a report in Gulf Times, more delay should be expected in bring Sridevi’s body back to Mumbai. Because her post-mortem report came out inconclusive, a toxicology report demanded by Dubai’s forensic dept. The body will be released only when a blood report is submitted to the Dubai police.Further investigations will be done if the toxicology results are also inconclusive.

1.23pm: Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. They had visited Anil’s home on Sunday night as well.

1.00pm: Ekta Kapoor is being trolled for her tweet on Sridevi’s death. “The strongest women have the weakest hearts sometimes...#RIPSrideviji,” she had tweeted. Her followers found the tweet insensitive due to which, the producer had to tweet a clarification. “Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!,” she wrote.

12.25pm: Karan Johar tweets about Sridevi’s death. “The unpredictability of life only hits us in times of tragedy ...then soon after we go back to being petulant and full of ourselves....I hope we can take stock of the eventualities of life and death and then rise above our own insecurities,” he wrote.

Shabana Azmi tweeted that she will cancel her Holi party as a mark of respect towards Sridevi. “Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away,” she tweeted.

12.23pm: The forensics department is yet to submit blood test results to Dubai Police, a mandatory requirement to release the body. The results are expected to be filed in the next couple of hours, reports Khaleej Times.

12.21pm: Choreographer Saroj Khan arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence. “I still can’t believe it. We can’t believe it. We all loved her. I can’t say anything else,” she said.

11.30am: Dipti Naval, Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar with his mother Honey Irani arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

11.29am: Sridevi’s body scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 4.30pm (IST).

11.03am: Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai for Sridevi’s funeral. He had tweeted his condolences on her death on Sunday. “I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridevi... you will be missed,” he had tweeted.

10.40am: Officials from Indian consulate and Sridevi’s family have told Khaleej Times that her body will be ready for repatriation with all the procedures completed by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time (3.30pm IST). After receiving the police clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours.

10.14am: Rajinikanth and several stars from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the funeral, reports Times of India. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh, Bharathiraaja, K Raghavendra Rao, Ambareesh and Prakash Raj are likely to attend.

10.04am: Sridevi’s body is still at Dubai Police’s Forensic department on Monday morning, as per a report in Khaleej Times. Her last rites might not take place at 11 am as was earlier reported by media outlets.

9.33am: Visuals from outside Sridevi’s home in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside the residence of #Sridevi; her mortal remains will be brought to India from Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/pAz2Xav4lG — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

9.30am: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai for Sridevi’s funeral on Sunday night.

9.22am: A Mumbai airport official tells HT that the chartered flight has not left for Mumbai yet.

9.19 am: Mumbai Police tweeted a video clip of Sridevi’s performance at their annual celebration Umang. The 21-second video shows her wearing an off-white sequinned ghagra choli, dancing to the hit number from English Vinglish, Navrai Majhi Ladachi Ladachi Ga.

8.00am: #Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened: Anupam Kher in Mumbai

10.02 pm, Feb 26: Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready by late evening, officials dealing with the legal formalities were quoted by a Khaleej Times report.

Officials also said that as per usual protocols, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai. The same safety and administrative protocols are being followed by the police in this case as well.

10:00pm, Feb 26: UAE officials have revealed that Sridevi’s autopsy has been completed and the family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

