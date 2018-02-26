An outpouring of grief: Mumbai Police pays tribute to Sridevi with a clip from Umang, see video

When a star dies, the universe mourns. That seems to be the case in the sudden passing away of Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s biggest legends. It has left a void in the hearts of fans. If a shocked nation can barely get it’s senses back, much has to be said of Sridevi’s grasp over India’s collective conscience.

Since the news broke early on Sunday, the outpouring of grief has not stopped. The latest in a long chain of people, organisations, publications, individual and groups to express their shock is the Mumbai Police, which has close ties with the film fraternity.

When ‘Chandni’ lit up #Umang with her smiles! Our Final & Lasting memories of Sridevi Ji #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/I8qVKOYk69 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2018

On Sunday, the cops of the financial city tweeted a video clip of her performance at their annual celebration Umang. The 21-second video shows a tall and lissome Sridevi, wearing an off-white sequinned ghagra choli, dancing to the hit number from English Vinglish, Navrai Majhi Ladachi Ladachi Ga. Needless to say, her effortless ease with the dance steps and the grace (even in that tiny bit of a clip) in her movements will keep you enthralled.

Most of us woke up to a rude shock on Sunday when the news broke that cinema’s darling, Sridevi, died of a sudden cardiac arrest in a Dubai hotel, where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah. Sridevi, who in later years, was always seen with her two daughters, was with her husband and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder one, Janhvi stayed back in Mumbai as she was preparing for a film debut in a Karan Johar-produced film.

The late actor’s body is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday on a chartered plane, reportedly belonging to industrialist Anil Ambani. Sridevi’s last rites are expected to be conducted at Juhu today.

