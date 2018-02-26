Sridevi’s dream was to watch daughter Janhvi’s debut film: Jaya Prada mourns loss

Considered arch rivals at one time, Jaya Prada and Sridevi forged a friendship over the years. As the news of Sridevi’s sudden death emerged, Jaya Prada was left shocked. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she spoke about how warm their relationship was and how it was Sridevi’s dream to see daughter Janhvi Kapoor make her debut on the big screen.

Janhvi was shooting for her film Dhadak, being produced by Karan Johar, when the news of Sridevi’s death emerged. The film was the reason why Janhvi had not even accompanied the rest of her family, including her mother, to Dubai for cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sridevi, aged 54, passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor with Jaya Prada at the latter’s son’s wedding.

Talking about the actor, Jaya Prada said in the interview, “Srideviji was a great human being, a fabulous dancer, a tremendous actress and above all, a wonderful mother. In her long career, she has played so many varied and entertaining characters and will be remembered as a dream girl forever.”

Remembering their time together in Bollywood, she added, “We worked in a number of films together, including Aulad, Akhree Raasta and Tohfa, and would complement each other on the sets. She was an introvert, really shy but extremely disciplined and obeying the director’s instructions to the T. But on screen, she reigned as the queen.”

Their friendship blossomed as both became mothers. “When my son Siddharth was getting married, I had personally gone to invite her and she had come with her entire family. She was always very warm whenever we met. She really wanted to see Janhvi in her first film but everything is God’s will. I had never imagined that she would go away so soon. She would always have a smile on her face,” Jaya Prada signed off.